Apple AR/MR headset: base M2 chip + 16GB RAM being tested

The 'latest internal incarnation' Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly has 'base M2 chip' and 16GB of RAM, still a while away.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 8:30 PM CDT
Apple's upcoming AR/MR (augmented reality + mixed reality) headset will debut in 2023 with the base Apple M2 processor and 16GB of RAM according to the very, very latest leaks.

Apple AR/MR headset: base M2 chip + 16GB RAM being tested 10 | TweakTown.com

In a new post by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, we're being told that the new Apple M2 processor inside of the first-gen Apple AR/MR headset. Rumor has it Apple's new headset will offer both augmented and virtual reality content -- hence mixed reality -- with the Apple M2 along with 16GB of RAM.

Gurman explained "Outside of the Mac and iPad Pro, there's another place I expect the M2 to appear: Apple's mixed-reality headset. I'm told the latest internal incarnations of the device run the base M2 chip along with 16 gigabytes of RAM. And speaking of WWDC, there were plenty of software-related hints there about the headset's operating system, realityOS, and its features".

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently boarded the AR headset hype train, teasing the world that we should "stay tuned" to see what the company has coming. Cook said: "I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know, and the critical thing to any technology including AR is putting humanity at the center of it. And that is what we focus on every day. Right now, as an example, we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store, which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world".

Apple's new Ar headset will reportedly rock dual processors, launching in Q4 2022 with a higher-end CPU and lower-end CPU. The higher-end CPU will handle everything you expect -- the bigger, more processor-hungry tasks -- while the lower-end CPU will use less power and handle sensor-hungry tasks.

In other rumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the higher-end CPU could be similar to the Apple M1 processor, meanwhile Gurman is leaning towards Apple's first-gen AR headset using the Apple M2 processor.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, 9to5mac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

