Fall Guys Prime Gaming: Grab this freebie while it lasts

Fall Guys is now free-to-play on all platforms, so be sure to grab these freebie items if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 1:15 PM CDT
Amazon Prime subscribers will get six new in-game freebies for Fall Guys throughout the coming weeks.

Fall Guys is now free-to-play on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch and comes complete with cross-play and cross-progression. Epic Games and Mediatonic are going all out to make the game as widely accessible as possible, and so far the plan has worked incredibly well: the game has amassed 20 million players worldwide.

Buyable in-game microtransactions and cosmetics are a big part of Fall Guys' economy, and if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can unlock a handful of new customizable skins for your bean. Right now the Fall Guys Prime Gaming promo is limited to just one skin (to unlock the free item, click here) which includes an exclusive Falldazzler Bundle. Amazon plans to bring five more free Fall Guys cosmetics to players in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to claim these items, click here.

"The Amazing Falldazzler Bundle includes The Amazing Falldazzler Costume and 6,500 Kudos to splurge on in-game items in the Fall Guys store," reads the Prime Gaming listing.

For a limited time only, grab the Amazing Falldazzler Bundle, exclusively from Prime Gaming! This extravagant show-bean is bound to keep the crowds roaring!

