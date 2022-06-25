All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Site where rocket crash landed on the Moon spotted by NASA satellite

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has spotted the crash landing site of the WE0913A rocket body that hit the Moon on March 4th.

Published Sat, Jun 25 2022 5:38 AM CDT
An object, designated WE0913A, crashed into the Moon's surface on March 4th, 2022, after much debate over its origin.

The object is a rocket body and was identified to be on a collision course with the Moon in late 2021. Following the crash, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has spotted the collision site. Rather than one isolated impact crater, the rocket body created a double crater near the Hertzsprung crater, creating an eastern 18-meter (~19.5 yards) diameter crater overlapping a western crater with a 16-meter diameter (~17.5 yards).

The double crater suggests that the rocket body had large masses concentrated at either end. A typical spent rocket with most of its mass concentrated at the motor end and an empty fuel tank comprises most of the remaining rocket body. However, the identity of the rocket is still unknown, so the double crater may help narrow down its origin. No other rocket body that has impacted the Moon has created a double crater.

More information on this story from NASA is available on its website.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

