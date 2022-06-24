All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
$5 games you NEED to buy on the Steam Summer Sale

Gaming on a budget? Bulk up your backlog with a ton of amazing games on 2022's annual Steam Summer Sale for less than $5 each.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 24 2022 3:06 PM CDT
Steam's Summer Sale is here to bulk up your backlog.

If you're gaming on a budget, you can get some serious deals on Steam's annual summer sale event. The sales are legendary for their massive savings, and you can make out like a bandit on some amazing yesteryear classics. Sure there's a bunch of newer AAA games on sale, but the real savings are in the $5 or less bargain bin.

Make no mistake, though. There's some real bangers in the clearance aisle, especially if you have yet to play older games. You can grab just a handful of titles and be set for a month or two--especially if you get Castlevania Collection, Grim Dawn, or even the mega-moddable Fallout New Vegas. All of Valve's PC games are also $1.99 a piece. Below we've collected a list of noteworthy favorites that you should pick up in the $5 section.

The following is by no means the entire list of great games offered in the $5 and below section.

