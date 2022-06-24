$5 games you NEED to buy on the Steam Summer Sale
Gaming on a budget? Bulk up your backlog with a ton of amazing games on 2022's annual Steam Summer Sale for less than $5 each.
Steam's Summer Sale is here to bulk up your backlog.
If you're gaming on a budget, you can get some serious deals on Steam's annual summer sale event. The sales are legendary for their massive savings, and you can make out like a bandit on some amazing yesteryear classics. Sure there's a bunch of newer AAA games on sale, but the real savings are in the $5 or less bargain bin.
Make no mistake, though. There's some real bangers in the clearance aisle, especially if you have yet to play older games. You can grab just a handful of titles and be set for a month or two--especially if you get Castlevania Collection, Grim Dawn, or even the mega-moddable Fallout New Vegas. All of Valve's PC games are also $1.99 a piece. Below we've collected a list of noteworthy favorites that you should pick up in the $5 section.
The following is by no means the entire list of great games offered in the $5 and below section.
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99
- The Sims 4 - $4.99
- Terraria - $4.99
- Grim Dawn - $4.99
- Batman Arkham Knight - $3.99
- Fallout New Vegas - $2.99
- Titanfall 2 - $4.79
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99
- Dragon's Dogma - $4.79
- Borderlands 2 - $4.99
- Street Fighter V - $4.99
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $4.99
- Portal 2 - $1.99
- Yakuza 0 - $4.99
- Getting Over It - $2.39
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $4.49
- Dead Space 3 - $4.99
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY - $4.49
- Sonic Mania - $4.99
- Resident Evil 5 - $4.99
- Dead Space - $4.99
- Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49
- Left 4 Dead - $1.99
- Battlefront II Classic - $3.49
- Counter-Strike: Source - $1.99
- Dishonored - $1.99
- Outlast - $2.99
- KOTOR II - $3.49
- Half-Life 2 - $1.99
- Half-Life - $1.99
- Fallout Tactics - $2.99
- Outlast 2 - $4.49
- Saints Row IV - $3.74
- Sleeping Dogs - $2.99
- Tomb Raider (2013 reboot) - $2.24