Bungie directly responds to Roe v Wade overturning with employee aid

Today Bungie lamented the United States' Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and promises to assist employees who are seeking healthcare options that are not available in their states.

Today the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a landmark case that made abortion a constitutional right in the United States. Now states have individual discretion on whether or not to ban or allow abortions. Missouri was the first state to ban abortions, and many others are expected to follow. Bungie, among other game developers, are speaking out against this decision and plan to support their employees.

Bungie has announced a new healthcare benefit that will reimburse employees (and/or their dependents) for any interstate travel costs associated with healthcare. If an employee lives in a state where abortion or gender reconstruction surgery is not allowed, Bungie will pay for all travel costs for trips to states where these procedures are offered.

"We are undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty," Bungie said.

"Last month, we stated without reservation that all of us deserve to choose our own path and access the healthcare we need. The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade cuts off millions of Americans from that access and leaves open the possibility of even further restrictions on life-saving healthcare for all of us.

"Bungie is committed to ensuring that every one of our employees and their families have safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs. As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live."

Other developers and publishers like Insomniac, ArenaNet, Sony San Diego, Devolver Digital, Sony Santa Monica, and institutions like the International Game Developers Association have all spoken out against the overturning of Roe v Wade.