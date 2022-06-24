Elon Musk's Tesla helped the Biden administration when they asked

Reports have surfaced regarding the Biden administration seeking advice from Elon Musk's Tesla on climate policies.

The reports indicate that President Joe Biden's administration has tried to get into contact with Elon Musk's Tesla to discuss new climate policies that will allow for electric vehicle manufacturers to receive some form of climate subsidy. White House officials, along with Tesla executives, have reportedly met on several occasions to discuss policy changes that were linked to the Renewable Fuel Standard - a federal policy that requires a certain percentage of fuel sold throughout the US to be renewable.

Reuters reports that Tesla and the White House are discussing a way to include electric vehicles in the Renewable Fuel Standard. These discussions between Tesla and the White House reportedly date back to Biden's first day of office, where he is said to have attempted communication with Musk/Tesla. As for Tesla itself, Musk described the hardships of running a car manufacturing company and said that the company is entirely focused on avoiding bankruptcy.

Musk said in an interview filmed on May 31 that Tesla currently has two massive "money furnaces" that are causing the company to effectively hemorrhage money. This hemorrhaging is from a lack of production coming out of two of Tesla's Gigafactory's, and has been caused by many supply chain issues and the temporary closure of one of the factories. Musk also confirmed during the interview that the design for the highly anticipated Cybertruck is fully "locked", and when people can expect the next-generation truck to go into production.

