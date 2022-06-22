All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock's next-gen Z790 + H770 motherboards include DDR4 models

Intel's new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs debut this year, ASRock's new Z790 + H770 motherboards include DDR4 variants.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 22 2022 6:55 PM CDT
Intel will launch its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs later this year, with the new 700-series chipset: but it looks like DDR4 support will continue on next-gen motherboards.

ASRock's next-gen Z790 + H770 motherboards include DDR4 models 02 | TweakTown.com
ASRock's new Z790 and H770 motherboards have been teased, which will be led by the flagship ASRock Z790 Taichi motherboard at the top, and the H770 Steel Legend at the bottom. Intel's current 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and some 600-series motherboards support DDR4 RAM.

But, Intel hasn't been loose with information on whether Raptor Lake will support DDR4, but it seems that there are plenty in development. We can see in the list that there's the ASRock Z790 Pro RS/D4 at the top of the stack, while the company will have multiple Z790 PG Lightning boards (one with DDR5 and another with DDR4). There'll also be the H770 PG Lightning in both DDR5 + DDR4 variants by the looks of things.

We should expect more concrete details on frequency in the coming days and weeks, with Intel's current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs seeing much higher (5GHz+) frequencies, and AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are going to be pushing past 5.5GHz+ without an issue when they debut later this year.

Intel is reportedly cranking up the CPU clocks on its Raptor Lake CPUs, where we might see the dizzying silicon heights of 5.8GHz. Intel is going to be throwing everything it can at the 13th Gen Core CPUs, with higher CPU clocks, more cache, and more cores.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

