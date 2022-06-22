Sony to reveal new PlayStation 5 headsets, gaming monitors on June 28

Sony to reveal its new INZONE brand of gaming peripherals and hardware soon, includes headsets and new PS5 gaming monitors.

Sony plans to reveal its new line of PlayStation 5 gaming accessories and hardware during a special stream on June 28.

Sony will soon release a new brand of enthusiast gaming peripherals specifically for the PlayStation 5, complete with interoperability on PC. Reports indicate that the new line will be called INZONE, and will feature gaming headsets, high-end monitors, and a new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller aimed at pro gamers.

The INZONE line is expected to be revealed during a new showcase on June 28 at 5PM EST. Sony has released a new YouTube countdown video with the teaser "Find your new ZONE," an obvious reference to the leaked INZONE products.

Sources have told reporter and leaker Tom Henderson that the INZONE brand will include higher-end gaming displays with two resolution and refresh rate targets: one monitor will feature 4K 144Hz for more demanding PlayStation 5 gaming, and the other will be focused on higher frame rates with a FHD 1080p panel at 240Hz.

Reports also suggest the monitors will feature Sony's premium proprietary display technology including its XR Cognitive Processor used in expensive Bravia TVs, which auto-focuses scenes and changes the contrast, lighting, and on-screen effects to match specific scenes.

Information also says the INZONE monitor duo will feature FPS counters, HDR, and other premium additions aimed at enthusiast and pro console gaming.

Other peripherals include the aforementioned DualSense pro controller, which may feature hotswappable thumbsticks and rear paddle buttons, as well as three new gaming headsets that range from wired to wireless models with noise cancelling capabilities.