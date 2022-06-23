All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bitcoin continues to bleed as price falls below its cost of production

The price of Bitcoin is continuing to bleed as the price of the most valuable cryptocurrency falls below its production cost.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 1:14 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The cryptocurrency market has taken a turn for the worst throughout June, and reports indicate the price of Bitcoin has fallen below its cost of production.

Bitcoin continues to bleed as price falls below its cost of production 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the first week of June, the price of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell 30%, taking the already trickling-down price from approximately $30,000 to $20,000 - with some days it dipping as low as $17,800. As many seasoned traders or hodlers would have expected, there were many buy orders in place for the $20,000 support, giving way to three days of green buy candles that have formed (what seems to be) a mini-support.

The bloodbath of red candles may not be over, and with the new on-chain analytics being talked about by data analytics company MacroMicro, there may still be some bleeding to come in the future. According to MacroMicro, who has found the average cost of mining Bitcoin with data provided by Cambridge University, the average cost to mine a Bitcoin is about $24,000, and the price of Bitcoin is currently at $20,000.

Read more: Bitcoin falls below critical price causing a sea of blood candles

The sharp decrease in Bitcoin's price on June 12 was when mining Bitcoin no longer became profitable, which may result in miners around the world stopping their PCs from mining Bitcoin, reducing the overall hash rate and the total supply of Bitcoins entering the market. This, in turn, will drive up the demand for Bitcoin, and thus increase the price.

Notably, this is just one indicator that the market may have found a bottom, but given the current global economic climate, with the Federal Reserve making announcements, war in Ukraine, and general global market uncertainty - this one indicator of a possible bottom being found for Bitcoin may just be a single drop in an ocean of factors that can impact its overall price.

More Bitcoin News:

Billionaire investor "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of asset management firm DoubleLine Capital believes Bitcoin could fall another 50% from its current price of $20,000.

Read more: 'Don't be surprised' when Bitcoin falls another 50% from current price

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Coin Round Blanket- Physical Bitcoin Gift Item

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2022 at 2:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:beat.10ztalk.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.