All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

North Korea nuclear threat heats up after new satellite images release

The nuclear threat out of North Korea has heated up once again after new satellite images have released showcasing activity.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A project focused on recording the activities of North Korea has found that the nation is preparing for a nuclear test.

North Korea nuclear threat heats up after new satellite images release 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Beyond Parallel, partnered with the Center for Strategic and International Security (CSIS), has released a batch of new satellite images of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site. The images were taken from Airbus Pleiades neo satellites on June 14, 2022, and show work being completed on Tunnel No.3, which Beyond Parallel state means the nation is "ready for an oft-speculated seventh nuclear test."

Notably, one of the images in the batch show construction being done on a new tunnel - Tunnel No.4. The authors note that the construction of the new tunnel suggests that North Korea is making a large effort to increase its nuclear testing capabilities and is an "effort to reenable it for potential future testing". The authors of the report write, "The timing of a seventh nuclear test now rests solely within the hands of Kim Jong-un."

North Korea nuclear threat heats up after new satellite images release 11 | TweakTown.com
North Korea nuclear threat heats up after new satellite images release 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2022 at 12:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nbcnews.com, beyondparallel.csis.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.