Yellowstone Park is closed and this insane helicopter video shows why

Officials at Yellowstone National Park have recently closed the park, and this crazy helicopter footage shows the reason why.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 2:34 AM CDT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 2:34 AM CDT

The below video was captured by Yellowstone's helicopter manager and showcases why the national park is now closed.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the Yellowstone National Park explains that the north entrance road to the park through to the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs has endured mass flooding. The fast-paced water has destroyed large portions of the road and has created an overall hazardous situation for anyone on the ground.

Yellowstone National Park explains in a follow-up tweet that the high volumes of water came from the adjacent river that has overflowed and eroded the road as well as some banks. This recent closure of the park marks the first time Yellowstone has been forced to close in 34 years. Notably, the floodwaters have broken all previously set records and have caused more than 10,000 visitors to evacuate the park. Furthermore, officials at the park have said that repairs to the affected area will likely take months to complete.

NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

