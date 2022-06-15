All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battery safety issues cause 49,000 electric vehicles to be recalled

Reports have come out regarding a large-scale recall over serious battery safety issues affecting 48,000 electric vehicles.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 2:05 AM CDT
A potential safety issue with the battery of approximately 48,000 electric vehicles has caused a mass recall, according to a spokesperson familiar with the matter.

CNBC has learned that Ford Motor has issued a mass recall for its electric Mustang Mach-E, as the car manufacturer has informed dealers to halt sales of the EV temporarily. According to a notice sent out to dealers on Monday, the affected EV is (potentially) 2021 and 2022 Mach-E's that were built at the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico from May 27, 2020, to May 24, 2022.

Reports indicate that the recall is due to a potential overheating issue with the vehicle's battery, which can possibly lead to the car not being able to start or lose propulsion power while it's being driven. Notably, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states on its website that Ford has issued several recalls for its Mach-E, with the company citing software issues that caused unexpected acceleration (500 vehicles or less) and poor construction of the Mach-E's glass roof panels.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

