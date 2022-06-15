Battery safety issues cause 49,000 electric vehicles to be recalled

A potential safety issue with the battery of approximately 48,000 electric vehicles has caused a mass recall, according to a spokesperson familiar with the matter.

CNBC has learned that Ford Motor has issued a mass recall for its electric Mustang Mach-E, as the car manufacturer has informed dealers to halt sales of the EV temporarily. According to a notice sent out to dealers on Monday, the affected EV is (potentially) 2021 and 2022 Mach-E's that were built at the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico from May 27, 2020, to May 24, 2022.

Reports indicate that the recall is due to a potential overheating issue with the vehicle's battery, which can possibly lead to the car not being able to start or lose propulsion power while it's being driven. Notably, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states on its website that Ford has issued several recalls for its Mach-E, with the company citing software issues that caused unexpected acceleration (500 vehicles or less) and poor construction of the Mach-E's glass roof panels.