All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Netflix is bringing out a real-life reality show on Squid Game

Netflix recently announced the second season of Squid Game that will be accompanied by a real-life reality competition show.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 1:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Netflix is going all in on Squid Game, with the streaming company announcing a second season of the hit show is on the way, as well as a reality competition show based on the series.

Squid Game was one of, if not the biggest series to ever arrive on Netflix, and the streaming company seems to want to fully capitalize on the popularity of the show by bringing out a second season and giving people an opportunity to actually compete for money in a similar way to the characters in the show. The coming reality show will be a 10-episode series called Squid Game: The Challenge and will feature games that are "inspired" by the events that take place in the show.

Much like the Squid Game series, contestants will be competing for a multi-million-dollar prize pool that will be an astonishing $4.56 million, which seems to be a reference to the number assigned to the main character - 456. Notably, Netflix has already begun casting efforts as the streaming platform is recruiting English-speaking contestants from around the world. Filming will take place in the UK, and according to Netflix, participants will be required to film for approximately four weeks throughout 2023.

Netflix is bringing out a real-life reality show on Squid Game 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.