Webex has Apple CarPlay support, now you can have meetings in your car

Webex wants to make your Webex Meetings 'completely frictionless' between your Mac to your iPhone, and then into your car.

Webex has just announced its latest feature that enables Apple CarPlay support, with the introduction of Move to Mobile.

The new Move to Mobile feature from Webex lets you seamlessly transition between your desktop and your iPhone, and then right into your car. By simply transferring your Webex Meeting from your desktop to your iPhone, you plug your iPhone into your CarPlay and away you go with your meeting, literally. Better yet, once you're at your destination, you can flick the Webex meeting from your iPhone, and into the Webex device there.

Once the call ends, you can see upcoming calls and then join other calls from CarPlay... keeping the Webex experience mobile, with Move to Mobile. Self-explanatory. There are more functions coming to Webex's new CarPlay integration, which will include listening to past records, with Webex explaining "so while sitting in traffic on your way home, you can catch up on any meeting you may have missed during the day".

Webex EVP & GM, Security and Collaboration Business Units at Cisco, Jeetu Patel, explains: "you take an early Webex Meeting from home, but you need to get on the road to commute to the office. We have now simplified the transition as you dial in from your iPhone and drop from your Mac. With Move to Mobile built into Webex Meetings, it's as simple as scanning a QR code, and you move seamlessly to your iPhone. No disruption and completely frictionless".