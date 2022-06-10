All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Duke Nukem movie in development from Cobra Kai creators

Cobra Kai creators are making a Duke Nukem movie adaptation of the 90s FPS classic for Dune's Legendary Entertainment company.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 5:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Duke Nukem is getting his own king-sized movie adaptation from the creators of Cobra Kai, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Duke Nukem movie in development from Cobra Kai creators 1 | TweakTown.com

A new Duke Nukem film is in development at Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind 2021's massively popular Dune remake. Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz are lending their retro-resurrecting magic to the project and will produce under their company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

The Duke film doesn't have a director or writer yet and today's announcement is just Legendary acquiring the rights to make a movie on the series. THR also notes the franchise has made over $1 billion in earnings since its original launch on PC. Gearbox, who owns the rights to the Duke Nukem franchise and has expanded its business to include TV and film, has shared the news on Facebook.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has also said a new Duke Nukem game is in development.

Buy at Amazon

Duke Nukem Forever - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $23.99
CAD $23.99CAD $23.99CAD $23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2022 at 4:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hollywoodreporter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.