Duke Nukem movie in development from Cobra Kai creators

Duke Nukem is getting his own king-sized movie adaptation from the creators of Cobra Kai, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

A new Duke Nukem film is in development at Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind 2021's massively popular Dune remake. Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz are lending their retro-resurrecting magic to the project and will produce under their company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

The Duke film doesn't have a director or writer yet and today's announcement is just Legendary acquiring the rights to make a movie on the series. THR also notes the franchise has made over $1 billion in earnings since its original launch on PC. Gearbox, who owns the rights to the Duke Nukem franchise and has expanded its business to include TV and film, has shared the news on Facebook.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has also said a new Duke Nukem game is in development.