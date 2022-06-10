All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Seth Green pays massive ransom for 'kidnapped' star of his new TV show

Family Guy star Seth Green has paid a massive ransom for the 'kidnapped' star of his upcoming TV show that focuses on NFTs.

Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Family Guy star Seth Green has reportedly paid a massive sum of money to an individual for the return of his star in his upcoming TV show.

At the end of May, Green announced that the star of his upcoming TV show "White Horse Tavern" had been stolen from him through a phishing scam. The star of the show is Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398, or Fred Simian, who Green said was "literally kidnapped" days before he was meant to reveal the show to the world. Bored Ape #8398 wasn't the only NFT that was stolen from Green, as two Mutant Apes and one Doodle NFT were also stolen.

Now, according to reports from BuzzFeed News, the stolen star was purchased from the scammer for approximately $297,000 worth of Ether by an unnamed wallet that is reportedly Green's. If true, it means Green has paid not only a large sum of money for the original purchase of the NFT but also nearly $300,000 to retrieve it.

Read more: Bored Ape NFT set to star in new Seth Green TV show now 'kidnapped'

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, buzzfeednews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

