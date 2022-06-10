NASA announces new hallmark investigation into UFOs and their origins

NASA officially recognizes there is a problem with UFO sightings and has launched a serious investigation into their origins.

NASA has announced that it will be launching a new study that will investigate UFO sightings and how scientists can develop a deeper understanding of the phenomenon.

On Thursday, NASA announced that it will be recruiting several high-ranking scientists to lead the project, which will analyze already obtained data of the mysterious events and, hopefully, provide the agency with a deeper understanding of the phenomena. Notably, the agency intends that the project will inform NASA on how to gather data on UFOs in the future.

NASA now joins the list of US government bodies that have taken on the responsibility of demystifying the UFO topic. Congress recently shined a light on UFOs by hosting a public hearing last month where the Pentagon announced it has encountered nearly 400 UFOs. Additionally, NASA has stated that its newly announced project will also focus on mitigating UFOs, citing a part of the mission is to develop new safety measures for aircrafts.

"Over the decades, NASA has answered the call to tackle some of the most perplexing mysteries we know of, and this is no different," said Daniel Evans, the NASA scientist responsible for coordinating the study.

Phys.org reports that NASA is currently searching for signs of life on other planets using various observation methods, but this is the first time the space agency will investigate unexplained phenomena in Earth's skies.