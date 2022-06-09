All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Colombia discovers a shipwreck with ancient treasure worth $1 billion

The Colombian army has released a slew of new images of a hidden underwater shipwreck that is believed to be 300 years old.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 2:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Colombian military have used a remotely operated vehicle to uncover the remains of a legendary San Jose galleon.

Colombia discovers a shipwreck with ancient treasure worth billion 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Military sent down the remotely operated vehicle four separate times, which went to a depth of approximately 3,100 feet located off the Caribbean coast. Each of the missions was performed with observations by the Colombian navy and yielded different results.

From the images taken by the vehicle, we can see a part of the bow and hull of the ship, which is covered in algae and shellfish. Authorities believe the San Jose galleon was owned by the Spanish crown and was sunk by the British navy in 1708.

Colombia discovers a shipwreck with ancient treasure worth $1 billion 02 | TweakTown.com

Furthermore, the San Jose vessel is estimated to hold large amounts of crockery, pottery, glass bottles, and gold pieces that are estimated to be worth approximately $1 billion. Reports indicate that the ship contains at least 200 tons of gold, silver, emeralds, and other jewels.

Notably, if the ship and its bounty is recovered, it will spark major debate about who gets to keep it as Spain states that the bounty is owned by them since its a Spanish ship, while Bolivia's Qhara Qhara nation believes they own it as the Spanish forced its people to mine the metals.

Colombia discovers a shipwreck with ancient treasure worth $1 billion 03 | TweakTown.com

According to Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos said, the wreck is "the most precious treasure ever found in the history of the world."

Colombia discovers a shipwreck with ancient treasure worth $1 billion 04 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

147 Pieces Pirate Treasure Chest Toy Box with Lock and 1 Treasure Map

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2022 at 12:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.