Call of Duty has made over $30 billion in total earnings

Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 4:56 PM CDT
The Call of Duty franchise has made $30 billion from game sales and microtransactions from 2003 to present, Activision has confirmed.

Today Activision and Infinity Ward announced Modern Warfare 2 features, content, and launch info. The publisher expects Modern Warfare 2 to deliver high sales and reinvigorate the franchise after Vanguard's flop. But how badly did the game underperform?

Nestled in a promo interview with The Washington Post is confirmation of franchise revenues. Call of Duty has made $30 billion to date, WaPo reports. The last figure was $27 billion as of December 31, 2020. This means the Call of Duty franchise made more than $3 billion from all of 2021, which includes Vanguard's launch, and half of 2022. These are lower figures considering Call of Duty made an incredible $3 billion in 2020 alone thanks to Black Ops Cold War's high sales, COD Mobile revenues, Warzone's strong monetization, and the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S helping spark game purchases.

2021 wasn't a great year for Call of Duty growth. Activision lost over 50 million players throughout the year, possibly driven by Vanguard's lower-than-expected results.

2022 is expected to break 2020's big milestone with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, offering two new big monetization points alongside COD Mobile, Warzone 1, and previously released mainline COD games.

NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

