Call of Duty has made over $30 billion in total earnings

The Call of Duty franchise has made $30 billion from game sales and microtransactions from 2003 to present, Activision has confirmed.

Today Activision and Infinity Ward announced Modern Warfare 2 features, content, and launch info. The publisher expects Modern Warfare 2 to deliver high sales and reinvigorate the franchise after Vanguard's flop. But how badly did the game underperform?

Nestled in a promo interview with The Washington Post is confirmation of franchise revenues. Call of Duty has made $30 billion to date, WaPo reports. The last figure was $27 billion as of December 31, 2020. This means the Call of Duty franchise made more than $3 billion from all of 2021, which includes Vanguard's launch, and half of 2022. These are lower figures considering Call of Duty made an incredible $3 billion in 2020 alone thanks to Black Ops Cold War's high sales, COD Mobile revenues, Warzone's strong monetization, and the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S helping spark game purchases.

2021 wasn't a great year for Call of Duty growth. Activision lost over 50 million players throughout the year, possibly driven by Vanguard's lower-than-expected results.

2022 is expected to break 2020's big milestone with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, offering two new big monetization points alongside COD Mobile, Warzone 1, and previously released mainline COD games.