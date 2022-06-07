MetalFX upscaling: Apple's take on NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS

Apple has unveiled its new MetalFX upscaling technology, entering the realm of upscaling technologies alongside NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Intel's Xe Super Sampling (XeSS).

Apple's new MetalFX upscaling technology has support for temporal anti-aliased upscaling (DLSS, FSR 2.0, and XeSS) as well as spatial upscaling (FSR 1.0). Senior Director of GPU Software Jeremy Sandmel announced during Apple WWDC 2022 that No Man's Sky would be one of the first with MetalFX, dropping onto the iPad and Mac later this year.

Resident Evil Village is launching on the Mac later this year, with Masaru Ijuin, manager of Capcom's Advanced Technical Research Division, adding: "It's with great pleasure that we're bringing our latest Resident Evil installment to Apple's amazing Mac lineup, powered by Apple silicon. With its incredible performance, now the Mac with Apple silicon is a great platform for games. And with our support for new Metal 3, our game screams on Apple Silicon from the MacBook Air to the blazing-fast Mac Studio".

The MetalFX framework integrates with Metal to upscale a relatively low-resolution image to a higher output resolution in less time than it takes to render directly to the output resolution. Use the GPU time savings to further enhance your app or game's experience. For example, add more effects or scene details.

MetalFX gives you two different ways to upscale your input renderings:

Temporal antialiased upscaling

Spatial upscaling

"With MetalFX Upscaling, we're able to render amazing high-resolution visuals across the entire line, with MacBook Air running effortlessly at 1080p and Mac Studio delivering a breathtaking 4K experience. Previously, this was only possible with high-performance consoles and gaming PCs, but we're now able to bring this to every mac with Apple silicon".

Fast resource loading

Optimally stream asset data to Metal textures and buffers directly from storage using asynchronous I/O.

Offline shader compilation

The compiler can generate GPU binaries at project build time to eliminate in-app shader compilation, helping games improve performance and reduce load times..

Mesh shaders

This new geometry pipeline replaces vertex shaders with two new shader stages - object and mesh - that enable more flexible culling and LOD selection, and more efficient geometry shading and generation.

Metal backend for PyTorch

The new Metal backend in PyTorch version 1.12 enables high-performance, GPU-accelerated training using MPS Graph and the Metal Performance Shaders primitives.