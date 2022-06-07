All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA photographs astronauts having an out of this world pizza party

NASA has captured several astronauts enjoying a pizza party with some not-so-good-looking homemade pizzas 250 miles above Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 1:02 AM CDT
The space agency has posted the images to its International Space Station Laboratory Twitter account and wrote that astronauts aboard the space station recently enjoyed a pizza party in space. The ISS National Lab Twitter account explained that the astronauts cooked their own pizzas with a selection of very few ingredients that can be seen in one of the images.

As pointed out by Futurism, the pizzas seen in the images certainly don't look very appetizing, but considering the ISS's location 250 miles above Earth and the fact that astronauts aboard the station aren't privy to luxurious foods, it seems, at least from the images, that the pizzas were thoroughly enjoyed despite their appearance. For those wondering if these are the first pizza's ever eaten in space, they aren't, as Pizza Hut delivered a six-inch pizza to Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov in 2001.

You be the judge of which pizza looks better.

NASA photographs astronauts having an out of this world pizza party 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

