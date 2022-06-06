ASUS announces Prime AP201 Micro-ATX case: fits huge GPUs + radiators

ASUS Prime AP201: the new Micro-ATX case can take 280mm and 360mm radiators, as well as graphics cards at up to 338mm in length.

ASUS has just unveiled its new Prime AP201 Micro-ATX case, which might look small -- 33L of space is inside -- but it can take larger 280mm and 360mm radiators and large graphics cards.

Inside, the ASUS Prime AP201 can take a 338mm long graphics card, which is gigantic by the way, standard ATX power supplies at up to 180mm long, custom liquid cooling setups, and a bunch of storage devices. It's impressive to see, and then throw in the fact that there are over 57,000 precision-machined 1.5mm holes that help with airflow, and give you a tease of your PC hardware inside of the Prime AP201 Micro-ATX case.

You can take the side panel off the case without any tools, with ASUS providing space for up to 6 cooling fans inside of the Prime AP201: 3 in the front, 2 at the bottom, and 1 on top of the case.

ASUS includes some great I/O on the front with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jacks for your headphones and microphone. The USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports give users up to 10Gbps of bandwidth for super-fast devices to be hooked up to the Prime AP201 case.

Quasi-Filter Mesh Panels : A mesh design comprised of over 57,000 precision-machined 1.5mm holes increases airflow and provides a clear view of the components within your build.

Optimized for Cooling : With support for 280 and 360mm radiators and up to six fans, the AP201 is primed to deal with the thermal onslaught of high-performance hardware.

Industry-Leading Spatial Efficiency : Despite a 33L footprint, the AP201 supports ATX PSUs up to 180 mm long, graphics cards up to 338 mm extended, custom liquid cooling, and various storage devices.

Tool-Free Side Panels : A simple yet secure clip mechanism allows chassis side panels to remove and resist accidental dislodging easily.

Sizeable Cable-Management : The AP201 features an extended motherboard tray with strategically placed cutouts and a 32 mm gap to tuck cables out of sight.

Front Panel USB Type-C® Support: The front panel of the AP201 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port so that users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

ASUS is making its new AP301 case in either black or white, so you get to have the decision between the two color schemes. I think the black one looks better, but that's just me -- with the right components, the white AP201 would look killer -- both will house your high-end PC components, and keep them nice and cool.