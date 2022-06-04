All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Horizon Forbidden West will soon play better than ever on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West will soon get Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support on PlayStation 5 to better smooth in-game frame rates.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jun 4 2022 1:21 AM CDT
Guerrilla Games is developing a new update that adds new higher-end optimizations to its new next-gen Horizon game.

Horizon Forbidden West will soon play better than ever on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West will soon run better than ever on PlayStation 5. The devs plan to release a new patch for Horizon Forbidden West that adds Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for the game on PS5, which will allow more consistent and smooth frame rates on compatible TVs and monitors. VRR greatly improves sync rates between the console's output and a display's refresh rate. There's also a mysterious 40FPS mode coming soon.

"We've revamped Temporal Anti-Aliasing to improve the visual fidelity of our Performance mode on PS5 and rendering on PS4 Pro. We're already working on an upcoming patch which will include VRR support and a 40FPS Mode, so stay tuned for more," Guerrilla Games wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

Horizon Forbidden West just got a new free patch that adds new game+, a new transmog system, performance mode boosts, skill resets, and more. Check out all the details here.


NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

