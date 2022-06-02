All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor announced: 27-inch 1440p @ 300Hz

AGON by AOC unveils their new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor: 1440p @ 300Hz and perfect for high-speed gamers of the future.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 10:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AGON by AOC has just unveiled their latest flagship gaming monitor, with the new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor: with a huge 300Hz refresh rate.

AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor announced: 27-inch 1440p @ 300Hz 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor has a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, with a huge 300Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. AOC is using a Fast IPS panel here, so it's not a VA panel -- joined with DisplayHDR 600 and a 1ms GtG response time.

AOC is also including Adaptive-Sync technology and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so even the twitchiest gamers will have no problems on this panel. There's some great connectivity here as well, with 4 x USB 3.2 ports, so you can hook as much of your peripherals into the AOC AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor.

AOC explains on their website: "AGON PRO's current models with Full HD, the 25" AG254FG (360 Hz) or the 27" AG274FZ (260 Hz) demonstrate beautifully how exceptional speed can be combined with high quality IPS panels and award-winning gamer-focussed designs. Now, with the 27" AG274QS, AGON by AOC brings sharper QHD resolution (2560x1440 pixels) up to breath-taking 300 Hz - one of the first QHD displays with such a high refresh rate on the market today".

"By having more than twice the refresh rate of common 144 Hz gaming monitors, the AG274QS displays more frames each second, rendering the action with more fluidity and accuracy. Especially in FPS games where milliseconds matter, the quicker the user can see an opponent peeking around a corner, or the faster they can track opponents' erratic movements in time, the swifter they can react and get the upper hand in competition".

AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor announced: 27-inch 1440p @ 300Hz 04 | TweakTown.com
AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor announced: 27-inch 1440p @ 300Hz 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL 27' League of Legends

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$459.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2022 at 8:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.