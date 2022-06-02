AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor announced: 27-inch 1440p @ 300Hz

AGON by AOC unveils their new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor: 1440p @ 300Hz and perfect for high-speed gamers of the future.

AGON by AOC has just unveiled their latest flagship gaming monitor, with the new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor: with a huge 300Hz refresh rate.

The new AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor has a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, with a huge 300Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. AOC is using a Fast IPS panel here, so it's not a VA panel -- joined with DisplayHDR 600 and a 1ms GtG response time.

AOC is also including Adaptive-Sync technology and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so even the twitchiest gamers will have no problems on this panel. There's some great connectivity here as well, with 4 x USB 3.2 ports, so you can hook as much of your peripherals into the AOC AGON PRO AG274QS gaming monitor.

AOC explains on their website: "AGON PRO's current models with Full HD, the 25" AG254FG (360 Hz) or the 27" AG274FZ (260 Hz) demonstrate beautifully how exceptional speed can be combined with high quality IPS panels and award-winning gamer-focussed designs. Now, with the 27" AG274QS, AGON by AOC brings sharper QHD resolution (2560x1440 pixels) up to breath-taking 300 Hz - one of the first QHD displays with such a high refresh rate on the market today".

"By having more than twice the refresh rate of common 144 Hz gaming monitors, the AG274QS displays more frames each second, rendering the action with more fluidity and accuracy. Especially in FPS games where milliseconds matter, the quicker the user can see an opponent peeking around a corner, or the faster they can track opponents' erratic movements in time, the swifter they can react and get the upper hand in competition".