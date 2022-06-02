The best deal in gaming is back for a limited time

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 10:46 AM CDT
One of the best deals in gaming is back! New Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get an entire quarter of access for very, very cheap.

The much-talked about Game Pass deal has returned. You know the one that everyone talked about for many months? Microsoft is currently offering a promo for 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. This deal is exclusive to new subscribers, so if you've ever had Game Pass Ultimate before you won't qualify.

Microsoft is fine with offering such a steep -93% discount because they're so confident that you'll keep your subscription active following the 3 months. After all, Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming with over 400 high-profile games including must-play Bethesda and other first-party hits, not to mention a rotating lineup of titles that seems to only get better with time (this month, for example, Game Pass is adding a 60FPS version of Assassin's Creed Origins for Series X/S consoles). Check out a full list of Xbox Game Pass games here.

Sony, on the other hand, is making users pay a pro-rated fee to convert existing PlayStation Plus subscriptions to its new multi-tiered model.

