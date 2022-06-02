The best deal in gaming is back for a limited time

One of the best video game subscription deals in gaming history is back for a limited time, be sure to grab it while it lasts.

One of the best deals in gaming is back! New Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get an entire quarter of access for very, very cheap.

The much-talked about Game Pass deal has returned. You know the one that everyone talked about for many months? Microsoft is currently offering a promo for 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. This deal is exclusive to new subscribers, so if you've ever had Game Pass Ultimate before you won't qualify.

Microsoft is fine with offering such a steep -93% discount because they're so confident that you'll keep your subscription active following the 3 months. After all, Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming with over 400 high-profile games including must-play Bethesda and other first-party hits, not to mention a rotating lineup of titles that seems to only get better with time (this month, for example, Game Pass is adding a 60FPS version of Assassin's Creed Origins for Series X/S consoles). Check out a full list of Xbox Game Pass games here.

Sony, on the other hand, is making users pay a pro-rated fee to convert existing PlayStation Plus subscriptions to its new multi-tiered model.