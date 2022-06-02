MSI Titan GT77 laptop: 4K 120Hz + RTX 3080 Ti + 128GB DDR5 + 32GB SSD
MSI's new 'desktop replacement' Titan GT77 laptop: some truly impressive technology crammed into a 17.3-inch gaming laptop.
MSI has just unveiled its "ultimate desktop replacement" with the Titan GT77 gaming laptop, which packs some serious hardware that you can throw into your backpack and have on-the-go.
The new MSI Titan GT77 laptop packs the latest 16-core Intel HX series processor, up to 128GB of DDR5-4800 memory, up to 32GB of super-fast NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.
Oh, and we can't forget the high-end 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz IPS display, which will surely look gorgeous in front of you. Not just for gaming, but for content creation, and work -- native 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate -- and an IPS panel. It's not OLED, unfortunately.
We do have enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE network connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and a bunch of I/O including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an SD Express card reader, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port for 8K 60Hz + 4K 120Hz.
MSI explains that with the new Titan GT77 laptop, the company "triumphantly returns with not just that next level of performance and cooling, but a series of premium features including a RGB light-bar and mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch".
MSI explains: "The brand-new Titan GT77 has packed desktop-caliber performance and expandability, and reshaped the way of desktop replacement with its 23mm-thin chassis. It's the ultimate "Desktop Replacement" presented for those who are looking for a gaming laptop without any compromise".