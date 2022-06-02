All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI Titan GT77 laptop: 4K 120Hz + RTX 3080 Ti + 128GB DDR5 + 32GB SSD

MSI's new 'desktop replacement' Titan GT77 laptop: some truly impressive technology crammed into a 17.3-inch gaming laptop.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 9:06 PM CDT
MSI has just unveiled its "ultimate desktop replacement" with the Titan GT77 gaming laptop, which packs some serious hardware that you can throw into your backpack and have on-the-go.

MSI Titan GT77 laptop

The new MSI Titan GT77 laptop packs the latest 16-core Intel HX series processor, up to 128GB of DDR5-4800 memory, up to 32GB of super-fast NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Oh, and we can't forget the high-end 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz IPS display, which will surely look gorgeous in front of you. Not just for gaming, but for content creation, and work -- native 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate -- and an IPS panel. It's not OLED, unfortunately.

We do have enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE network connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and a bunch of I/O including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an SD Express card reader, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port for 8K 60Hz + 4K 120Hz.

MSI explains that with the new Titan GT77 laptop, the company "triumphantly returns with not just that next level of performance and cooling, but a series of premium features including a RGB light-bar and mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch".

MSI explains: "The brand-new Titan GT77 has packed desktop-caliber performance and expandability, and reshaped the way of desktop replacement with its 23mm-thin chassis. It's the ultimate "Desktop Replacement" presented for those who are looking for a gaming laptop without any compromise".

NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

