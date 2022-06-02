All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA has selected two companies to build its next-gen spacesuits

NASA has chosen two companies to construct its next-generation spacesuits designed for ISS spacewalks and exploring the moon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 2:31 AM CDT
NASA is currently preparing to explore the moon, and to do that, the space agency will need brand new spacesuits for its valiant astronauts.

The space agency has revealed the two companies that have been selected to construct next-generation spacesuits designed for spacewalks outside of the International Space Station (ISS) and exploring the surface of the moon. NASA has selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace, and have provided the companies with technical and safety standards that will need to be taken into account before any construction commences, as well as a requirement for the suits to be built around the new "xEMU" equipment (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit).

Currently, NASA astronauts are using spacesuits that were designed approximately 45 years ago for the Space Shuttle program, and according to the agency, the new suits are expected to be ready sometime before 2025. Before being widely manufactured, the new spacesuits will first be tested by astronauts aboard the ISS and, if proven useful, will be what astronauts that explore the surface of the moon will be wearing in the years to come.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

