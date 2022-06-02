All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Instagram will now notify you when a child has gone missing

Instagram has announced that the app will soon notify users of any children that have gone missing throughout the local area.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 2:54 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Instagram has taken to its blog to announce a rollout of AMBER Alerts, which are new notifications for users that will appear in the feed.

Instagram will now notify you when a child has gone missing 02 | TweakTown.com

Emily Vacher, the Director of Trust and Safety at Instagram's parent company, Meta, explained in the blog post that the company will be launching AMBER Alerts on Instagram to help find missing children throughout users' local areas. Notably, Instagram writes that the feature was developed in partnership with several organizations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico and more.

Furthermore, the new feature will be rolled out on June 1 in the US and will be fully available in 25 different countries in the coming weeks. The AMBER Alert that will be displayed in the Instagram feed will showcase images of the child, a description, the location of the child's abduction, and any other relevant information. Additionally, Instagram users will be able to share the AMBER Alert with friends and also contact authorities if they have any information.

To learn more about this feature, check out the blog post about it here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Astronaut Dab On The Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2022 at 3:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, about.instagram.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.