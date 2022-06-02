Instagram will now notify you when a child has gone missing

Instagram has announced that the app will soon notify users of any children that have gone missing throughout the local area.

Instagram has taken to its blog to announce a rollout of AMBER Alerts, which are new notifications for users that will appear in the feed.

Emily Vacher, the Director of Trust and Safety at Instagram's parent company, Meta, explained in the blog post that the company will be launching AMBER Alerts on Instagram to help find missing children throughout users' local areas. Notably, Instagram writes that the feature was developed in partnership with several organizations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico and more.

Furthermore, the new feature will be rolled out on June 1 in the US and will be fully available in 25 different countries in the coming weeks. The AMBER Alert that will be displayed in the Instagram feed will showcase images of the child, a description, the location of the child's abduction, and any other relevant information. Additionally, Instagram users will be able to share the AMBER Alert with friends and also contact authorities if they have any information.

