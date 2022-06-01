All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Borderlands 3 gets full cross-play on consoles, PC, and cloud

Gearbox has secured PlayStation cross-play in Borderlands 3, and the game now has full cross-play between consoles, PC, cloud.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 4:33 PM CDT
Sony and Gearbox have finally reached a deal to add PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 cross-play to Borderlands 3.

Years after launch, Borderlands 3 has finally received full cross-play between consoles and PC. Gamers are now free to play with each other across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Steam/Epic Games Store, and Google's Stadia cloud streaming service. Sadly, cross-progression is still not available so if you move to another platform you'll still have to restart from scratch.

Borderlands 3 didn't have PlayStation cross-play at launch due to issues behind the scenes. Older 2021 reports indicate Sony is charging an extra fee for cross-play integration if players were spending more on non-Sony platforms.

Gearbox's third chapter reached a big sales milestone with over 15 million units sold to date, pushing the total franchise to 74 million sales globally.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

