Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1

The new Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P gaming monitor rocks native 4K resolution + 144Hz refresh with Mini-LED panel and HDMI 2.1.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 12:28 AM CDT
Philips has just unveiled a new gaming monitor you'll probably never buy... but the new Philips Momentum 27M1F5800 gaming monitor is here.

Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1 04 | TweakTown.com
The new Philips Momentum 27M1F5800 gaming monitor rocks a 27-inch Nano IPS panel, a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This is all possible over HDMI 2.1 directly into your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card.

Philips is tapping a fast 1ms response time on its new Momentum series gaming monitors, with AMD FreeSync Premium here as well. The company also unveiled the Momentum 27M1F5500P gaming monitor with the same 27-inch panel, but drops the resolution down to 1440p (2560 x 1440) and cranks the refresh up to 240Hz.

Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1 04 | TweakTown.comPhilips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1 05 | TweakTown.com
Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1 06 | TweakTown.comPhilips Momentum 27M1F5500P: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with HDMI 2.1 07 | TweakTown.com

Cesar Acosta, Gaming Product Manager for Europe at MMD Monitors & Displays explains: "Our new Philips gaming monitors from the Momentum line are jam-packed with features specifically designed to offer gamers everything they need to get the most out of even the most dynamic and visually rich video games on the market".

  • 27-inch Nano IPS panels with 1.07 billion colors
  • Delta E below 2 for sRGB color space
  • VESA DisplayHDR 600 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support
  • UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution at 144 Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for the 27M1F5800
  • MultiView to enable simultaneous dual connect and view
  • Ergonomic features such as SmartErgoBase and eye-saving features such as LowBlue mode and flicker-free technology

"With the 27M1F5500P and the 27M1F5800, gamers are certain to enjoy the highest intensity gameplay available thanks to an array of peak-performance features that deliver stunning graphics and smooth, ultra-fast, low latency gameplay. This is gaming as it is meant to be experienced".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

