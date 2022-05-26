New US facility to produce 15,000 tons of meat per year with no deaths

The US will soon be home to one of the world's largest bioreactor labs that are designed to produce 15,000 tons of meat per year.

A new exclusive multi-year agreement between ABEC and GOOD Meat has just been struck, paving the way for a new bioreactor.

An architectural rendering of the facility.

The new deal between GOOD Meat and ABEC will bring ten 250,000-liter bioreactors to GOOD Meat's large meat facility that, when construction is completed, is expected to produce 15,000 tons of meat per year without killing a single animal. The new facility will be designed to produce chicken and beef while also having the capabilities of distributing its products to millions of Americans across the country.

Notably, the press release states that the final location for the facility has yet to be set and is expected to be decided within the next three months. Furthermore, GOOD Meat writes that it's still going through the regulatory process for such a facility with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and that the ABEC is also building bioreactors for GOOD Meat's Alameda, Calif. headquarters, which is scheduled to be operational in Q4 2022, and for a Singapore facility slated to open in Q1 2023.

A bioreactor at ABEC's manufacturing facility in Springfield.