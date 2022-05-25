Google's foldable 'Pixel Notepad' launch reportedly delayed until 2023

Google was expected to unveil its foldable 'Pixel Notepad' this year, but rumor has it Google's first foldable delayed until 2023.

Samsung has absolutely dominated the foldable smartphone market, with competitor Google and its purported foldable smartphone still waiting in the wings... nowhere to be seen, and now reportedly delayed.

Google was expected to unveil its new foldable products at its recent Google I/O 2022 conference, but it didn't happen. The Elec reports: "Google has postponed the launch of its first foldable smartphone again". Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has now tweeted: "Hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed till next spring..."

We don't exactly know why the foldable Pixel was delayed, but rumor has it Google isn't happy with the design of its foldable. Especially in the fact of Samsung and its now third-gen foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones.

I guess we'll be waiting another year for Google's foldable product -- the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad -- and hopefully by then, it's a masterpiece of a foldable device.