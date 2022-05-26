NASA discovers an underwater 'sharkano' with mutant shark species

NASA has honed in on an underwater volcano that is believed to be one of the most active submarine volcanoes in the Pacific.

NASA has revealed that in 2015 a group of researchers discovered two species of shark living within an active underwater volcano.

The underwater volcano called Kavachi, located in the Soloman Islands, entered into an eruptive phase in October 2021, and as a result, satellite images showed discolored water coming from the submarine volcano located 15 miles south of Vangunu island.

Notably, researchers in 2015 on an expedition discovered two species of shark living within the active crater which seemed to be able to survive in the superheated, acidic, and sulfur-rich water. Experts believe that the sharks must have mutated by some degree to be able to survive in the extreme environment.

Furthermore, the 2015 team found that microbial communities were thriving on the sulfur coming from the active volcano, with the crater and its inhabitants raising "new questions about the ecology of active submarine volcanoes and the extreme environments in which large marine animals can exist."

May 14, 2022

