PlayStation Plus pro-rated upgrade fees: Here's how much they cost

Sony is charging pro-rated fees to upgrading existing PS Plus subscriptions to Extra/Premium, here's what you can expect to pay.

Published Wed, May 25 2022 4:06 PM CDT
Sony has confirmed that existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will need to pay a pro-rated fee to upgrade to the new Extra or Premium tiers. Here's what you can expect to pay.

The new PlayStation Plus is coming next month, but upgrading to the new Extra and Premium tiers will cost a fee. The upgrades are free for current PS Now subscribers but not for PS Plus members.

If you currently have an active PS Plus subscription, you can upgrade to Extra or Premium for a pro-rated cost. We've done some calculations to determine how much you'll be paying to upgrade your base PS Plus sub.

Here's a quick pro-rated fee guide:

Monthly

  • PS Plus -> Extra = $5/month
  • PS Plus-> Premium = $8/month

Quarterly

  • PS Plus -> Extra = $15/month
  • PS Plus-> Premium = $25/month

Yearly

  • PS Plus -> Extra = $39/year
  • PS Plus-> Premium = $59/year

This is just one part of the fees, though. Apparently Sony is charging users an extra fee if they purchased discounted PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

For more information on Sony's new PlayStation Plus subscription, click here.

