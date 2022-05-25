All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA says there is 'something weird is going on' in the universe

NASA has recently measured the universe's expansion and found that there is 'something weird going on' that remains a mystery.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 25 2022 1:16 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The space agency took to its blog on May 19 to share a new study that focused on the universe's expansion rate.

NASA says there is 'something weird is going on' in the universe 01 | TweakTown.com

The press release found on the NASA website details a study that used the Hubble Space Telescope, along with other highly advanced instruments designed to observe the universe in a variety of different ways, to accumulate a large pool of data that was boiled down to what is now considered "the most precise measure of the expansion rate for the universe" to date.

The increase in precision has come with its own problems, as researchers found a discrepancy that has left them scratching their heads. The discrepancy is between the "expansion rate as measured in the local universe compared to independent observations from right after the big bang, which predict a different expansion value." Furthermore, NASA states that previous data from Hubble indicated the universe was expanding at a rate of 72 plus or minus 8 kilometers per second per megaparsec, which is much faster than the researchers' prediction of 67.5

Researchers suggested that there is "something weird" happening in the universe that may require additional physics that have yet to be discovered to be fully explained. Notably, researchers behind the study said that the most recent data is "untangling what was becoming a nice and tidy picture of the universe's dynamical evolution."

"You are getting the most precise measure of the expansion rate for the universe from the gold standard of telescopes and cosmic mile markers. This is what the Hubble Space Telescope was built to do, using the best techniques we know to do it. This is likely Hubble's magnum opus, because it would take another 30 years of Hubble's life to even double this sample size," said Nobel Laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2022 at 2:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.