All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's official release date has been revealed alongside new intel on Task Force 141's operators.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 24 2022 1:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Just like the original Modern Warfare reboot, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release in October.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022, Activision has announced. Leaked files show the game is coming to both current-gen (PS4, Xbox One) and next-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) consoles.

The announcement also reveals Modern Warfare's playable tactical team which includes renowned characters like Price, Soap, and Ghost, alongside some new faces.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 12 | TweakTown.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 11 | TweakTown.comCall of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 14 | TweakTown.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 13 | TweakTown.comCall of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision 15 | TweakTown.com

Initial asset intel brings revelations about key members of Task Force 141, including:

  • Team leader Captain John Price
  • Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick
  • Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish
  • Lone-wolf Simon "Ghost" Riley
  • Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces

It's also interesting to note that practically all of Activision's game development teams are working on Modern Warfare 2 in some capacity. The announcement page confirms that twelve studios are working on the project.

This is just the beginning, Activision says, and more intel will drop soon.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.97
$39.97$39.97$41.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 12:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.