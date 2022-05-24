Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date announced by Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's official release date has been revealed alongside new intel on Task Force 141's operators.

Just like the original Modern Warfare reboot, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release in October.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022, Activision has announced. Leaked files show the game is coming to both current-gen (PS4, Xbox One) and next-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) consoles.

The announcement also reveals Modern Warfare's playable tactical team which includes renowned characters like Price, Soap, and Ghost, alongside some new faces.

Initial asset intel brings revelations about key members of Task Force 141, including:

Team leader Captain John Price

Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick

Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish

Lone-wolf Simon "Ghost" Riley

Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces

It's also interesting to note that practically all of Activision's game development teams are working on Modern Warfare 2 in some capacity. The announcement page confirms that twelve studios are working on the project.

This is just the beginning, Activision says, and more intel will drop soon.