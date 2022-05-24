Apex Legends has made over $2 billion in lifetime earnings

Apex Legends has made more than $2 billion in revenues since launching in 2019, making it one of EA's best franchises ever.

Right on schedule, Apex Legends has made over $2 billion in three years on the market. The free-to-play shooter remains one of the most powerful games in EA's live service arsenal and is set to grow with a mobile version that's launching soon.

"Our healthy live services growth was driven by strength across our broad-based portfolio, most notably by Apex Legends and FIFA," EA chief financial officer Chris Suh said in a recent Q4 earnings call.

"Apex Legends is up over 40% for the year, taking it past the $2 billion milestone in lifetime net bookings. Season 12 finished yesterday and was the most successful ever. And of course, Apex Legends Mobile is performing well in test and is close to launch."

Apex's breakout performance helped EA hit an all-time high of nearly $5 billion in live services throughout Fiscal Year 2022.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson says that Apex will "expand in every dimension," but there's no word on a possible premium release to complement the dedicated F2P console and PC version and the upcoming mobile port.