Earth's most important needs to be 'off our planet' to be kept safe

One startup company is proposing that all of Earth's most important data be gathered and transported off-planet to be kept safe.

The cloud storage provider Lonestar Data Holdings is planning that future services for the company will be storing Earth's most important data off-planet on servers located on the moon. Lonestar founder and CEO Christopher Stott explained the company's perspective, "It's inconceivable to me that we are keeping our most precious assets, our knowledge, and our data, on Earth, where we're setting off bombs and burning things. We need to put our assets in place off our planet, where we can keep it safe."

The theory is certainly an interesting one, and it makes sense on multiple levels for humans to have an off-world server that contains as much of humanity's achievements and failures as possible. However, storing a server on the moon that is accessible on Earth comes with its own challenges that will need to be overcome. For example, the moon has harsh temperatures that vary from -298 degrees Fahrenheit at night, to 224 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.

Stott spoke to The Register and said that a viable option for server storage might be beneath the lunar surface inside ancient lava tubes. This route would require robots to install the servers, but the location may just work.