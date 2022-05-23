All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starliner docking with the International Space Station caught on video

Boeing's Starliner crew ship has been caught on video docking with the International Space Station from multiple angles.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, May 23 2022 1:32 AM CDT
NASA has confirmed that Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station.

NASA has taken to its blog and social channels to announce that Boeing's Starliner successfully attached itself to the Harmony module aboard the ISS on May 20 at 8:23 pm EDT. Starliner launched on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 19.

NASA writes that Starliner will only be aboard the ISS for a few days, with it being scheduled to disconnect on May 25 to return back down to Earth, carrying back more than 600 pounds of cargo where it's expected to land in a western US desert. Additionally, NASA has reported that the hatch to Starliner was opened on May 21, marking the first time ISS astronauts have opened a hatch to Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Starliner docking with the International Space Station caught on video 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, blogs.nasa.gov, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

