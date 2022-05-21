All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Switch will beat Wii, DS lifetime game sales by 2023

Nintendo sales trends data strongly suggests the Nintendo Switch will dethrone the Wii and DS cumulative software sales by 2023.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 21 2022 1:33 AM CDT
The Switch will become Nintendo's #1 software sales platform by 2023, company data suggests.

According to data provided by Nintendo and compiled by us, the Switch family of consoles will soon become the company's top platform in game sales and beat out all other previous handhelds and consoles.

Data trends show that the Switch should beat game sales of the Wii (920.81 million) and the DS (948.76 million) by the end of Fiscal Year 2023 (March 31, 2023). The Switch has currently sold 822.18 million games across its five-year lifespan, and software sales trends show the platform has sold an average of 211 million games over the past three years,

Pandemic lockdown measures helped spike game sales in FY21, however game sales are rising post-lockdown. FY22 delivered a record 235.07 million games sold during the year.

  • FY20 (beginning of pandemic) - 168.72 million
  • FY21 (intra-pandemic) - 230.88 million
  • FY22 (post-lockdown) - 235.07 million

Right now the Switch only needs to sell 98.63 million games to beat the Wii, and 126.58 million games to beat the DS. The Switch should hit both of these targets through FY23 with ease.

