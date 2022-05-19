Apple Watch Series 8 leak suggests a wild flat edge redesign is coming

An "industry leaker" has claimed that Apple is planning on redesigning its Apple Watch to feature flat edge glass panels.

The leaker "ShrimpApplePro" took to Twitter to write that they spoke to a source that said Apple is switching its rounded edge display for the Apple Watch and upgrading to a flat glass display, with the leaker saying, "High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8". Notably, the leaker said that Apple could also be holding onto the glass for a future unannounced product.

Furthermore, the leaker said that the glass would be going into production around the same time as the glass for the iPhone 14 will be going into production. For those that don't know, rumors circulated last year that Apple would be giving its newest (at the time) Apple Watch Series 7 flat edges. These rumors didn't come true and have now turned into rumors about the Series 8. As with all rumors, take them with a grain of salt as some turn out to be true, and some turn out to be completely false.