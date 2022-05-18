AORUS 17X laptop: Core i9-12900HX + RTX 3080 Ti + 1080p 360Hz display

GIGABYTE has just unleashed the latest flagship model of its AORUS 17X gaming laptop, powered by Intel's new enthusiast-grade Alder Lake-HX processors.

The new AORUS 17X gaming laptop features up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, and up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 and 130W TDP. GIGABYTE is outfitting the AORUS 17X gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz display.

GIGABYTE provides 2 x M.2 SSD slots for some super-fast PCIe 4.0-powered SSDs, and a slew of connectivity: 1 x GbE ethernet, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Mini DP 1.4, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port (on the left side) while there's also the 1 x DC in, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, and 1 x audio combo jack (on the right side).

As for the cooling system, the Alder Lake-HX CPU and RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU are cooled by GIGABYTE's in-house WINDFORCE Infinity all-copper cooling system. This means the AORUS 17X gaming laptop is cooled by 2 fans with 84 blades, 6 heat pipes, and multiple cooling fins that can efficiently remove heat produced by the CPU and GPU, keeping the laptop cool and maintaining high-performance throughout the workload.