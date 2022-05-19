All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AirPods rupture 12-year-old boy's eardrum, Apple smacked with lawsuit

A 12-year-old boy has had his eardrums ruptured after putting in Apple AirPods that produced a damaging high-pitched noise.

Published Thu, May 19 2022 1:04 AM CDT
The lawsuit claims that the 12-year-old was trying to listen to a movie with the AirPods when an Amber Alert went off.

According to the suit, the 12-year-old boy called B.G in the filing had his AirPods connected to his iPhone and was watching a movie on Netflix at low volume. Apple's Amber Alert was then initiated, and the AirPods produced a high-pitched sound that "tore apart" the child's eardrums, while also causing damage to his cochlea. As a result of the damage, B.G now experiences significant hearing loss, nausea, vertigo, tinnitus, and now has to wear hearing aids.

The lawsuit claims that Apple is aware that some of its AirPods are "defective" and don't reduce the volume level when an Amber Alert is pushed out. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that Apple doesn't provide a warning anywhere about the potential hazard.

The parents of B.G are also seeking damages as they claim to be under immense emotional stress from situation, and are demanding "punitive damages in amounts that would punish Defendants for their conduct and which would deter other technology companies from engaging in such misconduct in the future."

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, law360.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

