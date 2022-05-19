Russian government trolled by a robot that's purpose is to waste time

A hacking group has created a robot that's sole purpose is to waste the time of Russian officials, and you can listen to the calls.

The hacking group called Obfuscated Dreams of Scheherazade is behind the hilarious robocaller, and explains on its website that it has collected the phone numbers of thousands of Duma employees, Ministry of War officials, high-ranking politicians, administrators, and more. The website, called Waste Russian Time, allows users to initiate a call which then activates the robocaller to make a call between two different random branches of Russia's government or officials within those branches.

The best part is the robocaller allows users to listen in on the conversation. It would definitely be helpful to know Russian, but I think all humans can tell when there is frustration or anger in someone's voice. The hacking group has written on its website that "If youʼre on the phone, you canʼt drop bombs or coordinate soldiers." At the time of writing, there have been 5204 calls made, and the group behind it all calls for a "peaceful intervention", and is described as "a form of civil resistance" against the war in Ukraine.

To check out the website for yourself and clog up Russia's phone lines, https://wasterussiantime.today.