All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Pentagon declares publicly it has encountered nearly 400 UFOs

Top Pentagon officials have revealed various military personnel has reported nearly 400 encounters with different types of UFOs.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 18 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As reported yesterday, the US government conducted a public hearing with top military officials on UFOs, or as officials would prefer them to be called "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)".

During the hearing, which can be seen in full above, top Pentagon officials spoke to a House panel about UFO encounters and the risk they pose to national security. The hearing comes after a leaked military video of a UFO went viral, which eventuated into a large report on UFOs being released by the US military that stated the US had only tracked 144 encounters with UFOs.

However, there seem to be many more reports since then, as top Pentagon officials said during the hearing that the US military is "approximately 400" on record, a very sharp increase from the 144 recorded between 2004 and 2021. The spike in encounters can be attributed to the reduction in stigma attached to UFO sightings as a result of the 2021 report being released.

"We've seen an increasing number of unauthorized and or unidentified aircraft or objects and military control training areas and training ranges and other designated airspace. Reports of sightings are frequent and continuous," said Scott Bray, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.

"Navy and Air Force crews now have step-by-step procedures for reporting on a UAP on their kneeboard in the cockpit," added Bray.

"I can't point to something that definitively was not man-made, but I can point to a number of examples which remain unresolved," said Bray, while referencing the famous Tic-Tac-like object video from a Navy pilot.

Pentagon declares publicly it has encountered nearly 400 UFOs 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 12:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abcnews.go.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.