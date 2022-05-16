All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Israel to test 'AI floating sun-tracking system' to make clean energy

Finance Ministry + Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to test AI floating system that generates electricity by tracking the sun.

Published Mon, May 16 2022 9:11 PM CDT
In what feels like something ripped out of the future -- or maybe out of the multiverse -- Israel's Finance Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced they will be testing a new project: an artificial intelligence (AI) floating (yes, floating) system that would generate electricity by tracking the sun.

Israel to test 'AI floating sun-tracking system' to make clean energy 17 | TweakTown.com

The new AI-powered floating system is the work of a collaboration between Israeli company Xfloat, which made the system, and Mekorot national water company. The AI system will be floating above the reservoir water, tracking the sun and moving around for the absolute optimal results (power from the sun, onto its solar panels).

Xfloat has designed the system based on machine learning capabilities, sucking in that previous data over time, optimizing its performance continuously. Israel's Finance Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) said that the system has a high power generation capacity and can handle environmental changes and extreme weather.

Shir Azaraf, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry explained to Xinhua: "As part of the cooperation, Xfloat's floating panels will be installed on Mekorot's water reservoirs. The electricity generated this way could be used by everybody, including industrial plants and home consumers, because the process is cheap and clean".

NEWS SOURCE:insiderpaper.com

