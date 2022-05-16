All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fall Guys goes free-to-play with a premium season pass

One of the biggest indie games of all time is going free-to-play, complete with cross-play on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 16 2022 12:27 PM CDT
Fall Guys, which reached over 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours, is going free-to-play.

Fall Guys goes free-to-play with a premium season pass
Today Mediatonic announced its mega-hit gameshow sensation Fall Guys will be free-to-play on all platforms starting June 21. Fall Guys is also coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, complete with full cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms (PS4, Xbox, Switch, and the Epic Games Store).

Fall Guys goes free-to-play with a premium season pass

A premium season pass will roll out on Fall Guys in the future.

"It's a new thing we're bringing to Fall Guys. It's essentially a supercharged version of the season pass we've done previously. It's going to be 100 tiers long, and jam-packed full of awesome stuff. It's worth noting the free season pass will have loads of great stuff," said lead game designer Joe Walsh.

The studio says that PlayStation 4 gamers must download the new version of Fall Guys in order to play it. Game Pass Ultimate members will receive 1 costume per month from June - August as a free perk. Gamers who already purchased Fall Guys will get a free Legacy Pack to celebrate, which includes skins and season 1 of the new premium season pass.

Fall Guys goes free-to-play with a premium season pass

Mediatonic released the following spec targets for platforms:

  • Switch performance - Handheld 30FPS 720p, docked 1080p 30FPS, JoyCons supported
  • PS5 - 4K 60FPS
  • Xbox performance targets found below:
Fall Guys goes free-to-play with a premium season pass
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

