AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU: possible 24C/48T, up to huge 5.4GHz CPU clocks

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is shaping up to be a beast, with new rumors suggesting a flagship Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor with a huge 24 cores and 48 threads that boost up to an incredible 5.4GHz.

Can you imagine? 24 cores... 48 threads.. at up to 5.4GHz? Oh man. Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs will be competing directly against AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips, with Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K processor to be standing up for the fight.

In some new leaks with a huge sprinkle of speculation from RedGamingTech and Zhongzheng Evaluation, we're told to expect AMD's next-gen Zen 4-powered "Raphael" CPUs to be led by the Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 24 cores and 48 threads with boosts of up to 5.4GHz.

Now, these new rumors contradict the things we've heard up until now: AMD would be using a maximum of 16 cores and 32 threads on the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. These new rumors suggest we'll see up to 24 cores and 48 threads... so we're applying a generous amount of salt to these rumors.

Intel is reportedly gearing up to unleash 24-core CPUs with its upcoming Raptor Lake processors, with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-cores (24C/32T in total). I don't see AMD doing this... but rather a limited edition CPU similar to its just-released Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that utilizes its new 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 24C/48T (possibly 16C/32T) at up to 5.4GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$900

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: 16C/32T (possibly 12C/24T) at up to 5.3GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$650

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X: 8C/16T at up to 5.2GHz, 105W TDP, ~$500

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: 6C/12T at up to 5.1GHz, 65W TDP, ~$350

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features: