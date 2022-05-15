AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU: possible 24C/48T, up to huge 5.4GHz CPU clocks
AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs could have flagship 24-core, 48-thread monster at 5.4GHz with Ryzen 9 7950X.
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is shaping up to be a beast, with new rumors suggesting a flagship Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor with a huge 24 cores and 48 threads that boost up to an incredible 5.4GHz.
Can you imagine? 24 cores... 48 threads.. at up to 5.4GHz? Oh man. Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs will be competing directly against AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips, with Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K processor to be standing up for the fight.
In some new leaks with a huge sprinkle of speculation from RedGamingTech and Zhongzheng Evaluation, we're told to expect AMD's next-gen Zen 4-powered "Raphael" CPUs to be led by the Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 24 cores and 48 threads with boosts of up to 5.4GHz.
- Read more: AMD Zen 4 'Raphael' CPU: 8-core CPU @ 5.2GHz with RDNA 2 GPU tested
- Read more: AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0
- Read more: AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0
- Read more: AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs enter mass production soon
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 7000 series: Zen 4, DDR5, ready to battle Alder Lake in 2022
- Read more: AMD will support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 in 2022, but Intel has DDR5 first
Now, these new rumors contradict the things we've heard up until now: AMD would be using a maximum of 16 cores and 32 threads on the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. These new rumors suggest we'll see up to 24 cores and 48 threads... so we're applying a generous amount of salt to these rumors.
Intel is reportedly gearing up to unleash 24-core CPUs with its upcoming Raptor Lake processors, with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-cores (24C/32T in total). I don't see AMD doing this... but rather a limited edition CPU similar to its just-released Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that utilizes its new 3D V-Cache technology.
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 24C/48T (possibly 16C/32T) at up to 5.4GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$900
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: 16C/32T (possibly 12C/24T) at up to 5.3GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$650
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X: 8C/16T at up to 5.2GHz, 105W TDP, ~$500
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: 6C/12T at up to 5.1GHz, 65W TDP, ~$350
AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:
- Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
- Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
- Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
- Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
- AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles For Memory Overclocking) Support
- 28 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
- 105-170W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Intel: yeah, our Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, A310 models are coming
- < PREVIOUS STORY: AYANEO2 handheld: Ryzen 7 6800U APU + GPU is 2x faster than Steam Deck