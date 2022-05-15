All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU: possible 24C/48T, up to huge 5.4GHz CPU clocks

AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs could have flagship 24-core, 48-thread monster at 5.4GHz with Ryzen 9 7950X.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 15 2022 9:22 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is shaping up to be a beast, with new rumors suggesting a flagship Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor with a huge 24 cores and 48 threads that boost up to an incredible 5.4GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU: possible 24C/48T, up to huge 5.4GHz CPU clocks 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Can you imagine? 24 cores... 48 threads.. at up to 5.4GHz? Oh man. Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs will be competing directly against AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips, with Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K processor to be standing up for the fight.

In some new leaks with a huge sprinkle of speculation from RedGamingTech and Zhongzheng Evaluation, we're told to expect AMD's next-gen Zen 4-powered "Raphael" CPUs to be led by the Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 24 cores and 48 threads with boosts of up to 5.4GHz.

Now, these new rumors contradict the things we've heard up until now: AMD would be using a maximum of 16 cores and 32 threads on the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. These new rumors suggest we'll see up to 24 cores and 48 threads... so we're applying a generous amount of salt to these rumors.

Intel is reportedly gearing up to unleash 24-core CPUs with its upcoming Raptor Lake processors, with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-cores (24C/32T in total). I don't see AMD doing this... but rather a limited edition CPU similar to its just-released Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that utilizes its new 3D V-Cache technology.

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 24C/48T (possibly 16C/32T) at up to 5.4GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$900
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: 16C/32T (possibly 12C/24T) at up to 5.3GHz, 105-170W TDP, ~$650
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7800X: 8C/16T at up to 5.2GHz, 105W TDP, ~$500
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: 6C/12T at up to 5.1GHz, 65W TDP, ~$350
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU: possible 24C/48T, up to huge 5.4GHz CPU clocks 02 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles For Memory Overclocking) Support
  • 28 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-170W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

