The Dune game we always wanted is in development right now

It sure sounds like Funcom is making the Dune video game that we've always wanted, complete with sci-fi RPG elements and mroe.

Dune is coming back to the world of gaming in a big, big way (well, besides Dune Spice Wars, that is).

Funcom, the devs behind Conan Exiles, announced a new Dune game that could scratch all the itches that sci-fi nerds have had for decades. It's been 21 years since the last Dune game and it sounds like Funcom is going to make up for the lost time with this new project.

The studio says a new Dune survival game is in development, and that it's their "most ambitious project yet." It's to be a next-gen open-world multiplayer game, so expect the typical live services, evolving world/expansions/updates, and of course deep social interactions. The Dune game is also being built in Unreal Engine for PC and consoles.

"This is a large-scale multiplayer sandbox game in a persistent world with a wide variety of features," reads job listings.

Funcom is currently hiring 22 developers to work on the project.