NASA has detected the largest Marsquake ever recorded

NASA's Mars InSight lander has detected the largest Marsquake yet on the Red Planet, at magnitude-5 on the moment magnitude scale.

NASA's InSight Mars Lander detected the Mars temblor, or marsquake, on May 4th, 2022, or Sol (Martian day) 1,222 of the lander's mission.

The marsquake clocked in at a magnitude 5 on moment magnitude scale that is used on Earth. The previous record-holder for largest marsquake measured was a magnitude-4.2, which the InSight Lander detected on August 25th, 2021, using its seismometer called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure.

"Since we set our seismometer down in December 2018, we've been waiting for 'the big one.' This quake is sure to provide a view into the planet like no other. Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come," said planetary geophysicist Bruce Banerdt from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California and the leader of the InSight mission.

Unfortunately, both the InSight Mars Lander and Mars Ingenuity Helicopter are being plagued by Martian dust that is starting to cover their solar panels. The onset of Martian winter and increasing dust levels in the air result in less power being transferred into either machine, resulting in Ingenuity's recent communications blackout, and InSight going into safe mode, powering off but its most essential functions, to hibernate until a later date.

