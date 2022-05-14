All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA has detected the largest Marsquake ever recorded

NASA's Mars InSight lander has detected the largest Marsquake yet on the Red Planet, at magnitude-5 on the moment magnitude scale.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, May 14 2022 6:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA's InSight Mars Lander detected the Mars temblor, or marsquake, on May 4th, 2022, or Sol (Martian day) 1,222 of the lander's mission.

NASA has detected the largest Marsquake ever recorded 01 | TweakTown.com

The marsquake clocked in at a magnitude 5 on moment magnitude scale that is used on Earth. The previous record-holder for largest marsquake measured was a magnitude-4.2, which the InSight Lander detected on August 25th, 2021, using its seismometer called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure.

"Since we set our seismometer down in December 2018, we've been waiting for 'the big one.' This quake is sure to provide a view into the planet like no other. Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come," said planetary geophysicist Bruce Banerdt from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California and the leader of the InSight mission.

Unfortunately, both the InSight Mars Lander and Mars Ingenuity Helicopter are being plagued by Martian dust that is starting to cover their solar panels. The onset of Martian winter and increasing dust levels in the air result in less power being transferred into either machine, resulting in Ingenuity's recent communications blackout, and InSight going into safe mode, powering off but its most essential functions, to hibernate until a later date.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Buy at Amazon

Fascinations Metal Earth Insight Mars Lander 3D Metal Model Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2022 at 6:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.